Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Defending champions Germany arrive in Russia for World Cup


Football Defending champions Germany arrive in Russia for World Cup

Germany landed in Moscow on Tuesday to attempt to successfully defend their World Cup title and hoping to leave the political controversy surrounding Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan behind them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pilots of the airplane carrying Germany's national football team wave a German flag after landing at the Vnukovo airport, in the outskirts of Moscow, on June 12, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup footbal tournament. play

Pilots of the airplane carrying Germany's national football team wave a German flag after landing at the Vnukovo airport, in the outskirts of Moscow, on June 12, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup footbal tournament.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany landed in Moscow on Tuesday to attempt to successfully defend their World Cup title and hoping to leave the political controversy surrounding Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan behind them.

The intent is clear -- Germany want to become the first team for 56 years to retain the World Cup.

"We want to write history," says Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The Germans took off from Frankfurt in pouring rain hoping captain Manuel Neuer will stay fit after eight months on the sidelines with a foot fracture.

Their buildup was dogged by the controversy surrounding Ozil and Gundogan after the midfielders, who have Turkish roots, were booed in pre-World Cup friendlies for meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Premier League stars met Erdogan in London last month with Gundogan handing him a signed Manchester City shirt with the message "to my president".

German fans took a dim view of the perceived divided loyalty by booing the pair in a friendly defeat to Austria.

Gundogan has said the meeting was not politically motivated, while Ozil has refused to talk about it during the World Cup.

"This is his statement, I assume he will stick to it," said team director Oliver Bierhoff during the training camp in Germany.

"Whether that is right or wrong is another matter," added Bierhoff, who said the players did not act "maliciously", but had been "naive".

Off-field distractions aside, the Germans arrived well-prepared and are bringing 26 sets of jerseys among their 12 tonnes of equipment.

Team to beat

Germany's forward Marco Reus (L) jokes with Germany's midfielder Julian Draxler (R) as the German national football team board their plane for Moscow to take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russiaon June 12, 2018 at their departure from Frankfurt international airport. play

Germany's forward Marco Reus (L) jokes with Germany's midfielder Julian Draxler (R) as the German national football team board their plane for Moscow to take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russiaon June 12, 2018 at their departure from Frankfurt international airport.

(AFP)

During the flight, their stars visited the cockpit - Mats Hummels watched over the pilot's shoulder while Jerome Boateng and Marco Reus posed for selfies.

However, the Germans know they are the team to beat in Russia and head coach Joachim Loew said their rivals had all made advances.

"There will be a high standard of opposition. Spain have improved, while Brazil and Argentina are up there."

Germany have won just one of their last six friendlies, but despite the lousy dress rehearsals, the focus is on their opening game in Moscow on Sunday against Mexico.

"The first group game is always a sticking point, because it tingles," said veteran forward Thomas Mueller, who will lead Germany's attack.

Their nervy 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia last Friday is now in the past.

"There is no reason to blubber now, we are world champions," added Mueller.

"We have many players who are in a fit state."

The Germans hope that particularly applies to Neuer, the world-class Bayern Munich goalkeeper who has played just two matches since fracturing his foot last September.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife Video Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife
European Champions: Real Madrid names Julen Lopetegui as Zidane's successor European Champions Real Madrid names Julen Lopetegui as Zidane's successor
Anas number 12 expose: Replace GFA with another entity-Moses Foh Amoaning Anas number 12 expose Replace GFA with another entity-Moses Foh Amoaning
Football: Spain coach Lopetegui to take Real Madrid job after World Cup Football Spain coach Lopetegui to take Real Madrid job after World Cup
Football: Huddersfield sign Egypt star Sobhi from Stoke Football Huddersfield sign Egypt star Sobhi from Stoke
Football: Argentina's Pitana to ref World Cup opener Football Argentina's Pitana to ref World Cup opener

Recommended Videos

Grace Ashie: Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs Grace Ashie Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs
Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA



Top Articles

1 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
3 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
4 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
5 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
8 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from...bullet
9 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA...bullet
10 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me...bullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Betraying the Gamebullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach after the 2018 World Cup, the Spanish giants said Tuesday
Football Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup
The German team arrive at the World Cup in Russia
Football Germany land at World Cup as Spain coach signs for Real Madrid
Soccer Rexona ‘be the next champion’ campaign’ kicks off
England manager Gareth Southgate arrives at Saint Petersburg's Pulkovo airport
Football England make low-key arrival in Russia