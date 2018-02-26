Home > Sports > Football >

Dembele fuels Celtic defeat of Aberdeen


Scottish Premiership Dembele fuels Celtic defeat of Aberdeen

Frenchman Dembele headed the defending champions ahead on 37 minutes at Pittodrie before triggering a late counter-attack that resulted in Kieran Tierney sealing the victory.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Celtic's striker Moussa Dembele, pictured in action on February 15, 2018,headed the defending champions ahead on 37 minutes at Pittodrie play

Celtic's striker Moussa Dembele, pictured in action on February 15, 2018,headed the defending champions ahead on 37 minutes at Pittodrie

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Moussa Dembele helped Celtic retain their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a goal and an assist in Sunday's 2-0 win away to Aberdeen.

Frenchman Dembele headed the defending champions ahead on 37 minutes at Pittodrie before triggering a late counter-attack that resulted in Kieran Tierney sealing the victory.

Celtic crashed out of the last 32 of the Europa League in midweek following a 3-1 aggregate defeat by Zenit St Petersburg but showed their domestic quality against an Aberdeen side that has now lost back-to-back matches.

"It was brilliant win for us 72 hours after the game in Russia at, arguably, one the most difficult places to come," Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers told the BBC.

"Moussa (Dembele) is a big game player and we are at the stage of the season where he comes alive in terms of what the team needs from him."

Scott Sinclair and Tom Rogic returned to the starting line-up for the Hoops, but it was Aberdeen who nearly struck first when Kari Arnason was inches away from connecting with a Kenny McLean free-kick.

Celtic then began to assert their authority with Sinclair hitting the crossbar from a corner in the 16th minute, before Rogic was denied by a save at point-blank range from Freddie Woodman.

Aberdeen escaped again when Olivier Ntcham drilled a 25-yard effort against the upright, but the hosts fell behind with half-time approaching as James Forrest crossed for Dembele to nod in for his 10th goal of the campaign.

The Dons threatened an equaliser in the 73rd minute when Dorus de Vries parried a McLean drive, with follow-up efforts from Niall McGinn and Anthony Connor blocked by Celtic defenders.

The visitors were forced to play out the final 15 minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of Mikael Lustig for a second yellow card, but Aberdeen were punished on the break while chasing a way back into the game.

Dembele raced forward from inside his own half before slotting through a precision pass to Tierney to slam home from the edge of the area and ensure Celtic stayed nine points clear of old rivals Rivals, with Aberdeen -- who had Sam Cosgrove sent off late on -- now 12 points adrift.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tamale City FC: Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club Tamale City FC Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club
Football: Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China Football Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China
Premier League: Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea
Football: Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe Football Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe
Football: Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon Football Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon
Adwoa Bayor: Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job Adwoa Bayor Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
5 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
6 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch firebullet
7 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coachbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Ghanaian Academy This is how Lizzy Sports Academy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

Michy Batshuayi has hit out at fans on Twitter over racist abuse
Football UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse
A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful
Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues