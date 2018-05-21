Home > Sports > Football >

Derby boss Rowett wants to talk to managerless Stoke


Football Derby boss Rowett wants to talk to managerless Stoke

Derby manager Gary Rowett has asked his Championship club for permission to speak to Stoke about taking charge of the relegated Premier League side.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gary Rowett guided Derby to the Championship play-offs where they lost in the semi-finals to Fulham play

Gary Rowett guided Derby to the Championship play-offs where they lost in the semi-finals to Fulham

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Derby manager Gary Rowett has asked his Championship club for permission to speak to Stoke about taking charge of the relegated Premier League side.

Stoke are searching for a new boss after Paul Lambert left last week in the aftermath of their slide into the Championship.

Rowett, a former Birmingham and Burton manager, has been in charge of Derby since March 2017 and led the Rams to the Championship play-offs this season, only to lose to Fulham in the semi-finals.

Derby said in a statement on their website: "Derby County Football Club can confirm that Gary Rowett has asked for permission to speak with Stoke City regarding the vacant manager's position at the bet365 Stadium.

"The club is now in discussion with Stoke regarding the matter and will update our supporters in due course."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squad Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squad
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Richard Ofori nominated for goalkeeper of the season in South Africa Ghanaian Players Abroad Richard Ofori nominated for goalkeeper of the season in South Africa
Football: Inter striker Icardi left out of Argentina World Cup squad Football Inter striker Icardi left out of Argentina World Cup squad
Football: Beckham nemesis Ozalan candidate for Erdogan party in Turkey polls Football Beckham nemesis Ozalan candidate for Erdogan party in Turkey polls
Football: Moore hopes Albion appointment proves an inspiration Football Moore hopes Albion appointment proves an inspiration
Football: Russia prepares for World Cup drone attack Football Russia prepares for World Cup drone attack

Recommended Videos

Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban
Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
3 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Realbullet
4 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to...bullet
6 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
7 Football Balotelli back as Mancini plots Italy revivalbullet
8 Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as...bullet
9 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better...bullet
10 Football 'I'll never change' -- FA Cup winner Conte...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

King of Kiev? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping to cap a successful season by winning the Champions League on Saturday
Football Klopp seeks fitting finale to long road to Kiev
GHALCA Chairman Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador
Russia 2018 Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion
Eden Hazard has hinted he is ready to stay at Chelsea next season
Football Hazard targets title to hint at Chelsea stay