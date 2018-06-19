Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Displaced Syrians find relief in tent-side World Cup screenings


Football Displaced Syrians find relief in tent-side World Cup screenings

At a camp for the displaced in northern Syria, men and boys huddled near a projector to watch some of the world's best footballers play on the side of a tent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A local charity is screening all World Cup matches for free at the Ain Issa camp play

A local charity is screening all World Cup matches for free at the Ain Issa camp

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At a camp for the displaced in northern Syria, men and boys huddled near a projector to watch some of the world's best footballers play on the side of a tent.

For these soccer enthusiasts uprooted by Syria's seven-year war, World Cup games such as these offer brief respite from their woes and the daily grind at the camp.

Throughout the championship, a local charity is screening all matches for free at the Ain Issa camp for the displaced in the northern province of Raqa.

"Showing the World Cup at the camp is such a beautiful initiative because it draws people out of their torment," spectator Abdallah Fadil al-Ubayd said.

"Everybody loves football," said the 38-year-old, dressed in a red sports T-shirt to watch Mexico play Germany on Sunday.

As the players dashed across the portable screen, the commentator's voice boomed out from loud speakers and across surrounding tent tops.

When Mexico scored, the cheers of dozens of spectators rose up above the camp.

Ubayd used to play for a local team in his hometown of Maskana in the northern province of Aleppo, before jihadists overran it more than four years ago, imposing their rigid interpretation of religion on residents.

"Daesh would come to the matches, confiscate our ID cards and throw the athletes in jail," he said, referring to the Islamic State jihadist group.

An 'extremely hard' time

IS swept across large parts of Syria in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" there and in swathes of neighbouring Iraq, but separate offensives have since expelled the group from all major urban centres they once held.

"Thank God we got rid of them and we can watch games again," said Ubayd, whose hometown was retaken by Syrian regime forces in June last year.

He was supporting Egypt, he said, and hoped its star Mohamed Salah would return to the pitch and lead his team to victory on Tuesday.

World Cup matches are screened inside tents during the day and outside in the evening play

World Cup matches are screened inside tents during the day and outside in the evening

(AFP)

Syria's war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Thousands of people who have fled their homes live in the camp in Ain Issa, where the World Cup games are screened outside on the side of a tent in the evening, but inside during the day.

Within the hot tent, children sit by their fathers, gazing up at the figures running on the screen.

Some carry a pillow on which to rest during the game, while others lay a piece of material on the ground to sit on.

Outside, Mubad al-Mohammad, 23, says the World Cup this year comes at a time of his life that is "extremely hard".

The young man has been living in a tent at Ain Issa for more than a year after fleeing his home city of Raqa.

'Miss the excitement'

"It's so hot and we miss our friends, the excitement of watching games," said Mohammad, whose city was under IS rule from 2014 to last year, when a US-backed alliance seized it.

He said he followed the last World Cup from home in Raqa -- even as IS members raided coffee shops showing the games, forcing football fans to go home to pray.

The free screenings are welcome as watching in a local cafe proved too expensive for many camp residents play

The free screenings are welcome as watching in a local cafe proved too expensive for many camp residents

(AFP)

"War has taken away so many good things from us including sport," said the Brazil supporter.

Nearby, Abdallah Abdelbasit, 47, said he was delighted the camp's footballers could follow their teams on the big screen.

Nicknamed Abu Ashraf, the man with a neatly trimmed grey beard and haircut still plays himself and has been active in organising the camp's youth into teams.

The free screenings were very welcome, he said, especially after attending fixtures at a local cafeteria proved to be too expensive for many camp residents.

With three World Cup matches a day, the initiative fills "the void and boredom", allowing spectators to "forget some of their troubles", he said.

But enthusiasm this year is still not the same as for previous championships, said Abdelbasit, who claims he has followed games for the past 30 years.

"Before there used to be great excitement and cheering, but at the camp the spectators don't clap except if a goal is scored."

"The war has affected this generation, depriving it of sport for seven years," he said.

But Abdelbasit remained optimistic for the future.

"We hope to watch the next World Cup in our homes," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: New Zealand women revolt over coach's tactics Football New Zealand women revolt over coach's tactics
Football: All eyes on Salah as World Cup hosts take on Egypt Football All eyes on Salah as World Cup hosts take on Egypt
Football: Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps Football Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps
Football: Ronaldo seeks encore against 'battle-hardened' Morocco Football Ronaldo seeks encore against 'battle-hardened' Morocco
Football: Kane relief as last-gasp England escape with Tunisia win Football Kane relief as last-gasp England escape with Tunisia win
Football: Martinez delighted with Belgian start as Lukaku sinks Panama Football Martinez delighted with Belgian start as Lukaku sinks Panama

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars captaincy...bullet
3 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
4 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
8 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
9 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller is deadbullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football
Saudi Arabia lost their World Cup opener 5-0 to Russia
Football Saudi World Cup team's plane suffers engine fire
Rostov-on-Don, where World Cup matches are taking place, is over 1000 km from Rostov Veliky, where a group of Swiss fans mistakenly booked a hotel
Football Swiss fans book hotel in wrong Russian Rostov
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game