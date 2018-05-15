Domin Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club

news

Dominic Adiyiah’s career has further taken a nosedive following the termination of his contract with Thailand Premier League side Nakhon Ratchasima.

The 28-year-old was been declared surplus to requirement, compelling the club to offload him.

Dominic Adiyiah had a bright career after he won the topscorer cum best player of the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup which Ghana emerged as the first African Nation to win the competition.

READ MORE: Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves

But, afterwards, his career has been going down the drain since his move to AC Milan, followed by his participation in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Adiyiah’s attempt to rediscover his form has hit a snag with the termination of his deal with the Thailand Premier League side Nakhon Ratchasima.

It is indeed frustrating for the Ghanaian player because he was expected to thrive well in a less competitive league and use it as a bargaining chip to grab a club in a more competitive one.