Home > Sports > Football >

Dominic Adiyeah scores match winner for Nakhon Ratchasima


Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyeah scores match winner for Nakhon Ratchasima

The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup top scorer has announced himself again with a goal for Thai Premier League side on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Dominc Ayeah scores match winner for Nakhon Ratchasima
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dominic Adiyeah registered a goal as Nakhon Ratchasima defeated over Sukhothai in the Thai Premier League on Sunday.

Paulo Rangel drew the first blood for Ratchasima in 22nd minute from close range.

But, Madagascan international Njiva Rakotoharimalala nodded home the equaliser from a corner kick.

READ MORE: Photo-Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at training grounds

And as the game was heading for a one all draw, Dominic Adiyeah rose to the occasion to score the goal that won his side the three points.

Adiyeah hasn’t been able to live up to the billing after he joined AC Milan following an exciting campaign with the Black Stars when he helped them to win the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, emerging as the Player of the tournament cum top scorer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Black Stars Skipper: Gyan has no hand in Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media fracas- Management Black Stars Skipper Gyan has no hand in Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media fracas- Management
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kotoko’s marksman Saddick Adams ruled out for six weeks Ghanaian Players Abroad Kotoko’s marksman Saddick Adams ruled out for six weeks
Mum & Son: Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star Marcus Rashford Mum & Son Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star Marcus Rashford
Foul Play? Swansea City manager drops hint to appeal Jordan Ayew’s red card Foul Play? Swansea City manager drops hint to appeal Jordan Ayew’s red card
Football: Mendy must bide his time after injury: Guardiola Football Mendy must bide his time after injury: Guardiola
Ghana vs Ivory Coast: Sports Ministry: We will no longer spend on Black Stars friendlies Ghana vs Ivory Coast Sports Ministry: We will no longer spend on Black Stars friendlies

Recommended Videos

Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0
Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’ Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’
Sports News: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31 Sports News Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31



Top Articles

1 Photo Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at...bullet
2 Video Didier Drogba jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’bullet
3 English Premier League Jordan Ayew RED CARDED for Swansea Citybullet
4 English Premier League How Alex Ferguson masterminded Man United's...bullet
5 Football PAOK gets back 3 points docked for violencebullet
6 Friendly Games Kotoko win, Hearts lose and all other warm-up gamesbullet
7 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre bemoans ‘unacceptable’ red...bullet
10 Photo Ronaldo and Beckham Jr pose with new Nike bootbullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
4 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
5 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
6 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores the opening goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford on March 10, 2018
Football Rashford says on right track despite lack of game time for Man Utd
PAOK president Ivan Savvidis (C) is wanted by police after invading the pitch, a gun in his pocket, in Sunday's Super League clash with AEK Athens
Football PAOK owner wanted by Greek police for pitch invasion
Jose Mourinho is learning of the exacting demands of being Manchester United manager with incessant questions over not just results, but the manner in which they are obtained
Premier League Mourinho unrepentant in Manchester style wars
Steven Nzonzi (L) handed in two transfer requests in successive summers at Stoke before finally leaving for Sevilla in 2015
Steven Nzonzi Sevilla's midfielder returning to England with point to prove