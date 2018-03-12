Dominic Adiyeah scores match winner for Nakhon Ratchasima

news

Dominic Adiyeah registered a goal as Nakhon Ratchasima defeated over Sukhothai in the Thai Premier League on Sunday.

Paulo Rangel drew the first blood for Ratchasima in 22nd minute from close range.

But, Madagascan international Njiva Rakotoharimalala nodded home the equaliser from a corner kick.

READ MORE: Photo-Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at training grounds

And as the game was heading for a one all draw, Dominic Adiyeah rose to the occasion to score the goal that won his side the three points.

Adiyeah hasn’t been able to live up to the billing after he joined AC Milan following an exciting campaign with the Black Stars when he helped them to win the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, emerging as the Player of the tournament cum top scorer.