Dominic Oduro could cause Manchester City a transfer ban


Breaking FIFA Rules Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro could cause Manchester City a transfer ban

Manchester City could land in FIFA trouble over transfers involving Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro.

  • Published:
Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro could cause Manchester City a transfer ban play

Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro could cause Manchester City a transfer ban
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City face a possible transfer ban after breaching rules concerning exploitation of minors.

According to a report by Telegraph Sport, FIFA had new evidence on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in a case in which ‘ongoing’ investigations were confirmed in September 2017.

Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro and one George Davies are two players who have confirmed playing for Manchester City before turning 18 years old according to an interview given to Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

The act by Manchester City is one FIFA frowns upon with rules and placing severe restrictions on football clubs that take child footballers from their home countries.

Top European clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have in recent times received transfer bans.

Dominic  Oduro play

Dominic  Oduro

 

Dominic Oduro is now a player of Montreal Impact in the Major League Soccer. Oduro has previously played for clubs like FC Dallas, New York Red Bulls, Houston Dynamo and Chicago Fire.

