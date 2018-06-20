Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'Don't blame Messi', pleads Argentina boss Sampaoli


Football 'Don't blame Messi', pleads Argentina boss Sampaoli

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli again defended star player Lionel Messi on Wednesday and said his side's World Cup match against Croatia was effectively a must-win.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi threw away the chance to give Argentina an opening win play

Lionel Messi threw away the chance to give Argentina an opening win

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli again defended star player Lionel Messi on Wednesday and said his side's World Cup match against Croatia was effectively a must-win.

The beaten 2014 finalists go into Thursday's crucial Group D clash desperate for three points after a disappointing 1-1 draw with minnows Iceland in their first outing in Russia.

The South Americans have been criticised both for their performance and the result. They took the lead through Sergio Aguero but conceded a goal to Alfred Finnbogason before Messi missed a second-half penalty.

Sampaoli admitted Argentina's "window of opportunity" was narrowing after the draw but said he was confident his team could put things right.

"We need to move on to the next phase, that's what we came here for," he said. "We don't want to go to the last match not having resolved that."

Asked repeatedly about Messi, Sampaoli said the disappointing start against Iceland was not the fault of his star player, despite the penalty miss.

"We were quite upset about not having won the match but I think... Leo should not shoulder all the responsibility."

He added: "When we succeed with Argentina, everyone takes credit for it but when Argentina loses, it's always Leo's fault. I think that's quite unfair."

Sampaoli is expected to make several changes to his team for the Croatia match, but would not be drawn on his selection as he said he had not yet spoken to his players.

Croatia are the group leaders after a 2-0 victory against Nigeria in their first match.

Anything but a win on Thursday would leave Argentina needing a positive result in their final group game against the Africans in Saint Petersburg on June 26.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal
Football: Suarez sends Uruguay into last 16 with hosts Russia Football Suarez sends Uruguay into last 16 with hosts Russia
Football: Mohamed Salah's World Cup bid ends with a whimper Football Mohamed Salah's World Cup bid ends with a whimper
Football: Peru World Cup fans party like it's 1982 Football Peru World Cup fans party like it's 1982
Football: Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win Football Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet
9 Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist surprised by Germany's tactics
Football Sweden captain surprised by Germany lack of 'balance'
World Cup 2018 Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says landmark 100th cap will mean nothing if they fail to beat Peru
Football Landmark 100th French cap means nothing if we fail - Lloris
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Morocco to take his tally to four goals at the World Cup in Russia
Football Portugal can still improve, says match-winner Ronaldo