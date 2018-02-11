Drama in Kumasi as Kotoko pip CARA after four penalty misses

news

Asante Kotoko scored a late penalty to beat Congolese side CARA Brazzaville 1-0 on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round qualifier.

Substitute Yakubu Mohammed managed to nail it in injury time after three previous spot kicks were squandered.

Referee Issa SY from Senegal remains the star man for awarding five penalties in a match. he Kumasi giants missed three and scored one, CARA also missed their kick. His first call was in the sixth minute but striker Saddick Adams had his effort wide.

From the recess, Kotoko piled pressure on CARA Club and they were awarded with another penalty in the 57th minute, this time Amos Frinpong stepped forward and his kick was saved.

Five minutes later, the referee awarded another penalty for the Kumasi giants after Kwame Boahene was brought down, however, Baba Mahama selected himself to take the kick and he failed to pick his spot.

The visitors had a glorious opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty but goalkeeper Chansel Massa-who had saved twospot-kicks- missed from 18 yards as his opposite number Felix Annan saved.

Kotoko pressed the action and late in the game the Kumasi giants were awarded their fourth penalty and second half substitute Yakubu Mohammed scored the match winner for the Ghanaian side.

The second leg is expected to come off in two weeks time in Congo Brazzaville.