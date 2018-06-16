Pulse.com.gh logo
Draxler chuckles at Mexico team's prostitute scandal


Germany midfielder Julian Draxler admitted on Saturday it was "fun to read" reports about a Mexico farewell party involving around 30 prostitutes before the team departed for the World Cup.

Julian Draxler was Germany's captain at last year's Confederations Cup in Russia

Nine members of the World Cup squad found themselves caught up in controversy earlier this month after they reportedly partied with the women at a private compound in Mexico City following a recent 1-0 win over Scotland.

Mexican officials ruled out sanctions against the players involved because they attended the party in their free time, but the incident echoes similar scandals which have swirled around the Mexico team in recent years.

"I don't think the party has any significance on the match," said Draxler, a 2014 World Cup winner, ahead of Germany's Group F opener against Mexico on Sunday.

"I don't know the exact details so I don't want to speak too much about it. It was fun to read about it, but I'm not sure what part of it was true.

"I'm sure those who are here aren't thinking about partying but instead about football. Partying isn't of the essence!" he said with a wry smile.

In September 2010, Mexico players partied with women after a game in Monterrey. On that occasion, all participants were fined while defender Efrain Juarez and forward Carlos Vela were suspended from selection for six months.

In June 2011, shortly before a trip to Argentina to participate in the Copa America, Mexican players hired sex workers in a hotel in Quito, Ecuador. They were fined and suspended from the national team for half a year.

