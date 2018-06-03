Dreams FC share honours with Ebusua Dwarfs

It was another listless day at the office as Dreams FC could only manage a draw in the final game of the first round of the Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

news

It was another listless day at the office as Dreams FC could only manage a draw in the final game of the first round of the Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

A win for Dreams FC could have whisked the team further up the league table but the opponents had ideas of their own.

The first half was a game of two halves in itself as Dreams FC dominated the play from the beginning but and deservedly took the lead in the 10th minute through captain Leonard Owusu as he smartly beat the Dwarfs offside trap to latch on to an incisive pass from Samuel Alarbi.

Dreams FC’s performance seemingly dropped after the goal and Dwarfs took over to give themselves the equalizer late on in the half through a corner kick to tie the half ahead of the second department of the match.

The second half was laden with frustrations as Dreams FC was unable to break down the Dwarfs defence and the best chance of the half fell to substitute, Benjamin Ayim but his well-taken shot could only meet the post.

Dreams FC were however lucky not to have conceded as several counter-attacks by the visitors were wasted.

This result means Dreams FC will finish the first half of the league with 24 points and confirms a stay in the top four ahead of the second round.