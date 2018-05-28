Dutch defender De Vrij completes Inter Milan move

Home > Sports > Football >

Lazio's Dutch international defender Stefan de Vrij confirmed on Monday he has signed a five-year contract to play for Serie A rivals Inter Milan from next season.

Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij celebrates his scoring during UEFA Europa League round 16 second-leg football match FC Dynamo Kiev vs SS Lazio Rome at the Olympiyski Stadium in Kiev on March 15, 2018. play

Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij celebrates his scoring during UEFA Europa League round 16 second-leg football match FC Dynamo Kiev vs SS Lazio Rome at the Olympiyski Stadium in Kiev on March 15, 2018.

(AFP)
"I can't wait to start, I've signed a five-year contract. I think I can develop even further at Inter," de Vrij told journalists at the Netherlands' training camp ahead of friendlies against Slovakia and Italy.

The 25-year-old, whose contract with Lazio expires on June 30, was at the centre of drama on the final day of the season when Lazio and Inter met in what was a play-off for the final Champions League spot.

Lazio needed just a draw to ensure elite European football next season.

But De Vrij fouled Inter captain Mauro Icardi to concede a penalty converted by the striker on 78 minutes, with Matias Vecino heading in the winner three minutes later after Lazio captain Senad Lulic was sent off for a second yellow card. The result meant Inter got the Champions League place and Lazio finished fifth and will play in the Europa League next season.

"Everyone who knows me knows that I gave everything even in that game," insisted the defender.

"I don't know if they believe it in Italy so I turned everything off for a week, so now I'm focused just on my national team."

De Vrij joined Lazio from Dutch club Feyenoord in 2014 and scored 10 goals in 118 appearances for the Roman outfit.

