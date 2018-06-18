Dwarfs bankroller is dead

news

Bankroller of Ebuasua Dwarfs Nana Adu is confirmed dead in the USA after battling illness.

Nana Adu has been battling with illness for the past two years and he had to travel to the USA for medical treatment somewhere last year.

However, the Ghanaian football fraternity didn’t hear good news as his death was confirmed on Monday.

His death is going to be a big blow for Ebusua Dwarfs, since he has been their sole financier over the years.

Nana Adu was the CEO of the club, but he is currently the President.

The astute sports administrator died at his early 60 years