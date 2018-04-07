Dwarfs, Bechem United share the spoils

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ebusua Dwarfs were held to a 1-1 draw game by Bechem United in Week 5 of the 2018 Ghana Premier League on Saturday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Dwarfs went into the game from the backdrop of a 3-0 loss at karela United.

For Bechem United they drew 1-1 at home with league leaders Ashanti Gold.

Both sides in the first half failed to hit the back of the net despite creating clear chances.

10 minutes after the break, Dwarfs broke the deadlock through Solomon Gyasi Okudjato.

Daniel Agyin from the spot pulled even for the away side with 12 minutes left on the clock.