Eddie Nketiah's brace fires Arsenal to win U23 league


Eddie Nketiah Ghanaian youngster's brace fires Arsenal to win U23 league

English giants Arsenal cruised to winning the English Premier League 2 thanks to a stupendous show from Ghanaian international Eddie Nketiah who bagged a brace to help them win 3-1 over West Ham United.

Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson scored as Arsenal beat the Hammers to win the Premier League 2 at London Stadium on Friday evening.

Nketiah brought down Joe Olowu’s long clearance and raced clear of two defenders, but Nathan Trott held on to his left-footed drive to deny the Ghanaian the opener.

After another fast attacking move, Nelson collected the ball on the left-hand side of the box and created a yard of space with some neat footwork before firing hard into the bottom corner to break the virginity of the game.

Nketiah slammed home at the near post for his first and Arsenal's second when Tolaji Bola broke down the left flank with pace and power, and sent in a decent cross.

Eddie Nketiah fired home his second and Arsenal's third to put the icing on the cake after a dominant performance by the Gunners.

