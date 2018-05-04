Home > Sports > Football >

Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca Akufo-Addo


Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Eden Hazard has dedicated a replica jersey, with his name and number at the back, to the First Lady.

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has been pleasantly surprised by Eden Hazard after she received a signed Chelsea jersey from the winger.

The Blues winger was captured in a video dedicating a replica jersey, with his name and number at the back, to the First Lady.

The Belgium international specifically mentioned the First Lady’s name, saying: “Hi Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, this is for you, bye bye.”

Upon receiving the surprise, Mrs. Akufo-Addo took to Instagram to revel in the moment, insisting it is one of the “best surprises” she has received this year.

She thanked the Chelsea star for his gesture, whiles describing him as “one of the world’s best players”.

“I believe one of the best surprises I have had so far this year, is receiving a personally signed replica jersey, by one of the world’s best players, Eden Hazard. A Chelsea football player, Belgian international and face of Nike Sports. Thank you so much, Eden,” the First Lady said in an Instagram post.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo is believed to be a strong Chelsea fan. On the contrary, her husband, President Akufo-Addo is a fan of Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

