Home > Sports > Football >

Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad


Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad

Forwards Eder and Nani were surprise absentees from Portugal's World Cup squad with national team coach Fernando Santos opting instead for the youth of Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes to play alongside superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
All in hand: Portugal coach Fernando Santos announces his World Cup squad on Thursday play

All in hand: Portugal coach Fernando Santos announces his World Cup squad on Thursday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Forwards Eder and Nani were surprise absentees from Portugal's World Cup squad with national team coach Fernando Santos opting instead for the youth of Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes to play alongside superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also missing from the 23-man squad was Andre Gomes who, like Eder and Nani, played at the 2016 European championships won by the Portuguese.

Injured Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira was also missing from the line-up.

Eder scored the extra-time winning goal in the Euro 2016 final against France but he was desperately out of form for Lokomotiv Moscow this season, scoring just four goals as his club side claimed the Russian Premier League title.

Nani, 31 and his country's third most-capped player behind Ronaldo and Luis Figo with 112 appearances, has played just 24 matches all season with Lazio.

Winger Guedes, 21, has impressed on loan at Valencia from Paris Saint-Germain this season, having struggled in France last term.

Andre Silva scored eight goals in 14 games during AC Milan's Europa League campaign, which proved enough to see him called up despite only starting seven Serie A matches.

Santos called up 21-year-old Benfica defender Ruben Dias for the first time, but Monaco youngster Rony Lopes missed out despite a breakthrough season in Ligue 1 with 13 goals from midfield.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves also failed to make the final list, despite starting a friendly win in March over Egypt.

Portugal are in Group B at the World Cup, which starts in Russia on June 14, along with former champions Spain, Morocco and Iran.

Before the finals, they will play friendlies against Tunisia, Belgium and Algeria.

Portugal squad:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), José Fonte (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester City/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/FRA), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Attackers: Andre Silva (AC Milan/ITA), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/ESP), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP - on loan from Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/TUR)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Southgate happy to let England stars off the leash Football Southgate happy to let England stars off the leash
Football: Aguero says he feels 'like new' ahead of World Cup Football Aguero says he feels 'like new' ahead of World Cup
Football: Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Football: Origi shines as Wolfsburg seize lead in relegation play-off Football Origi shines as Wolfsburg seize lead in relegation play-off
Football: Payet left out of France World Cup squad, Mendy included Football Payet left out of France World Cup squad, Mendy included
Russia 2018: Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in...bullet
4 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey...bullet
5 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
6 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA...bullet
7 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
9 Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Black Stars Ghana back to top 50 in latest FIFA ranking
AU Festival Beach Soccer Unity Cup to be heavily supported by Kasapreko
Thanks for the memories: Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes ready to end his fourth spell in charge
Bayern Munich Don't ask me to coach again when I'm 80, says Heynckes
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah shares selfie with Lionel Messi