Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Egypt demands FIFA give state TV World Cup rights


Football Egypt demands FIFA give state TV World Cup rights

Egyptians hoping to watch the World Cup for free have been offered a chink of light after the country's competition authority said it was obliging FIFA to let state TV show games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A mural on a cafe in Cairo shows Egypt star Mohamed Salah, who eager fans are hoping to see as the national team makes its first World Cup appearance in 28 years play

A mural on a cafe in Cairo shows Egypt star Mohamed Salah, who eager fans are hoping to see as the national team makes its first World Cup appearance in 28 years

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Egyptians hoping to watch the World Cup for free have been offered a chink of light after the country's competition authority said it was obliging FIFA to let state TV show games.

Egypt's national team -- including star striker Mohamed Salah -- is gearing up for its first World Cup in 28 years, but matches are only being broadcast in the country by Qatar-based pay television network beIN.

In a statement Sunday the Egyptian Competition Authority said it had decided to "enforce its authority" and "compel FIFA to give the right for direct ground transmission to the (Egyptian) National Media Authority" for 22 World Cup matches.

The authority said it received a complaint against FIFA, accusing the international football organising body of violating Egypt's competition law.

"FIFA has deprived competitors of beIN company from presenting better offers to the Egyptian viewer," the authority said.

It said it wrote to football's world governing body on May 17 "calling on FIFA to obey its publicised policy, but it has not cooperated with the continuous correspondence by the authority so far".

It remains unclear if FIFA will comply with the demand by the time the World Cup kicks off on Thursday.

In Egypt, subscribers have to buy a beIN decoder for 1,630 pounds (78 euros) and pay a fee of over 2,000 pounds to watch the World Cup.

In a country of 97 million people where the average wage does not exceed 200 euros ($235), that means getting the subscription is beyond the means of many football fans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Totalitarian Rule!!! Kwesi Nyantakyi, a fearsome dictator amongst fearful ‘football people’ Totalitarian Rule!!! Kwesi Nyantakyi, a fearsome dictator amongst fearful ‘football people’
Audio: Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA President Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA President
Football: Spain game vital for Portugal, says Manuel Fernandes Football Spain game vital for Portugal, says Manuel Fernandes
Football: Neymar lands in Russia, Messi casts doubt over World Cup future Football Neymar lands in Russia, Messi casts doubt over World Cup future
Football: Ronaldo 'doesn't look worried about his future' - Fernandes Football Ronaldo 'doesn't look worried about his future' - Fernandes
Football: Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony Football Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation
Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
4 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for...bullet
5 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi...bullet
6 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
7 GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities...bullet
8 Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked...bullet
9 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’...bullet
10 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Betraying the Gamebullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Neymar in action for Brazil in Sunday's friendly against Austria in Vienna
Football How the World Cup favourites are shaping up
Lionel Messi called time on his Argentina career after the 2016 Copa America final before promptly reneging on his decision
Football Messi says Argentina future depends on World Cup
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Football Premier League coaching power boosts England's World Cup chances
Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for life