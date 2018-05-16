Home > Sports > Football >

Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures


2018 World Cup Diaries Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures

Egypt are the most successful African football nation, having won the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), a record seven times, but they are yet to qualify from the group stage of the World Cup.

Egypt at the 1990 World Cup
Egypt will be participating in their third FIFA World Cup, but, until last year, they had not qualified for the FIFA World Cup, since 1990.

Egypt have been paired with Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group A of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures

 

The star man of the Pharaohs as they enter into Russia 2018 is Mohammed Salah who has bagged over 40 goals, making him one of the three most inform players in the world currently.

Mohammed Salah

 

Here are some of their FIFA World Cup stats

Egypt were the first African country to appear in the FIFA World Cup in 1934, which was hosted by Italy. The North Africans were one of the 16 nations who were hosted by Italy.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be Egypt’s third participation in the FIFA World Cup, having already played in two competitions.

They have are yet two win a FIFA World Cup game.

The Pharaohs have played four games in the FIFA World Cup. They have lost two and drawn two.

Egypt first ever FIFA World Cup game was against Hungary and they suffered a 4-2 defeat to cause an early exit from the competition. The 1934 FIFA World Cup was the time of post-group stage era, so every stage of the campaign was a knockout.   

The first Egyptian player to score at the Mundial was Abdulrahman Fawzi who scored both goals for the Pharaohs of Egypt in their 4-2 loss to Hungary.

Abdulrahman Fawzi is the all-time top-scorer in Egypt’s World Cup campaign, with two goals.

The Pharaohs have scored a total of three goals in four games at the Mundial- Abdulrahman Fawzi (1934 against Hungary) with two goals and Magdi Abdelghani Sayed Ahmed scored one (1990 against the Netherlands)

The Pharaohs second appearance at the FIFA World Cup was 1990 and they were drawn in group F alongside England, the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands.

The North Africans failed to win any of their three group games. They drew their first two games against the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, before they were booted out of the competition in their final group game following a 1-0 defeat to England.

