Home > Sports > Football >

Egypt football star Salah signals progress in image dispute


Football Egypt football star Salah signals progress in image dispute

An image rights storm that has seen star Mohamed Salah lash out at Egyptian football authorities is on the way to being settled, the Liverpool playmaker has signalled.

  • Published:
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah attends a training session at the team's Melwood training complex in Liverpool, north west England, on April 23, 2018 on the eve of their first-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final football match against Roma. play

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah attends a training session at the team's Melwood training complex in Liverpool, north west England, on April 23, 2018 on the eve of their first-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final football match against Roma.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An image rights storm that has seen star Mohamed Salah lash out at Egyptian football authorities is on the way to being settled, the Liverpool playmaker has signalled.

"We were promised a solution and God willing the issue is on its way to being resolved," the midfield maestro tweeted late Sunday, while thanking his fans for their "unreal" support.

The dispute has centred on an advertising campaign by the national team's main sponsor, Telecom Egypt's mobile arm WE, which has relied heavily on photos of Salah, who has his own contract with global telecom giant Vodafone.

An initial hint of major discord came on April 20, when Salah's representative Ramy Abbas Issa tweeted "we are having a very serious issue with the Egyptian Football Association".

Salah had signalled his growing frustration earlier on Sunday by tweeting "unfortunately the way it is being dealt with is very insulting. I was hoping the interaction would be classier than this."

Issa on Saturday complained that he and Salah had not even been contacted by the EFA. "Complete silence! What's the plan?! We just see more and more billboards and ads coming out which we have never authorised!" he tweeted.

But on Sunday Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports Khaled Abd Elaziz announced that "an agreement has been reached" with the football association "to carry out all the requests" by Salah.

"I affirm that we will all stand beside him to implement all the contracts he signed in England, so that he does not face any problems," the minister said on his Twitter account.

The Twitter storm has marked a departure from Salah's usual genteel online presence, which has generally been limited to photos of him in action and on the training field, or compliments for peers on the Liverpool and Egyptian national teams.

The player has scored 43 goals so far this season, including a stunning brace in Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League semi-final first leg demolition of Roma earlier this month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome Football Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome
Football: For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments Football For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments
Football: Kane keen for strong finish with Spurs ahead of World Cup Football Kane keen for strong finish with Spurs ahead of World Cup
Ex-Ghana International: 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba
Football: Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations Football Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations
Ghana Football Association: Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie Ghana Football Association Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
3 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's 0-1 win...bullet
5 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
8 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our...bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping...bullet
10 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Erstwhile GFA Vice President George Afriyie letter of appreciation to GFA
France midfielder Blaise Matuidi (C) celebrates with Juventus teammate Gonzalo Higuain
Football Italian league probe Matuidi racist abuse claims
US President Donald Trump asked Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to support the US bid for the 2026 World Cup
Football Trump tells Nigeria, other Africans to back US World Cup bid
Barcelona fans wave flags at a parade on Monday to celebrate the club's 25th La Liga title.
Football Barcelona celebrates La Liga, Copa del Rey double win