Egyptian lawyer sues Ramos over Salah’s injury


UEFA Champions League Egyptian lawyer files €1 billion lawsuit against Ramos over Salah's injury

Mohamed Salah’s is hopeful he returns for Egypt’s FIFA World Cup campaign following Ramos’ challenge on him.

Egyptian lawyer files €1 billion lawsuit against Ramos over Salah's injury
Egyptian lawyer Wahba has filed a €1 billion lawsuit against Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos following his challenge on Mohamed Salah on Saturday.

Mohammed Salah, who finished his first season at Liverpool as the Premier League top scorer was expected to make the difference when Liverpool played against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, but he opted out of the game after he got injured as a result of Sergio Ramos’ challenge.

There has been a petition by some Liverpool fans to get the Real Madrid skipper punished after the Reds 3-1 defeat and it has been followed by a lawsuit for Salah’s injury.

"Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions," he claimed. "I've filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.

"I'll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people."

In the seemingly unlikely event of winning any compensation, Wahba has pledged to donate to the state's Long Live Egypt Fund.

On Monday, a petition on the Change.org website asking UEFA and FIFA to take action against Ramos for the challenge on Salah passed 300,000 signatories.

