Eight in a row for Lyon as teen Sylla rescues Monaco

Bertrand Traore continued his terrific goalscoring form as Lyon recorded their eighth straight victory in Ligue 1 by beating Troyes 3-0, while teenage forward Moussa Sylla hit a vital injury-time winner for Monaco in a 2-1 triumph at Caen on Sunday.

Burkina Faso international Traore struck twice in seven first-half minutes in Lyon, the former Chelsea striker finding the net for the fifth game in a row to move up to 13 goals for the campaign.

Maxwel Cornet replaced Nabil Fekir, who has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool, late on and grabbed a third goal with two minutes left to keep Lyon in second place and on track to secure automatic qualification for the Champions League.

"Nothing is decided for the time being, Marseille play this evening," Lyon coach Bruno Genesio said.

"It will be tight until the finish and the team which controls their nerves best will prevail. We're in front and in control of our own destiny which is an advantage."

A three-match winless run had cast serious doubts over Monaco's return to Europe's premier club competition next season, but a last-gasp goal from 18-year-old Sylla could provide just the spark they needed.

With Radamel Falcao, Stevan Jovetic and Keita Balde all sidelined by injury, France Under-19 international Sylla was handed his full debut by Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim.

He needed just 12 minutes to make an impact, scrambling home the rebound after a shot from Belgium international Youri Tielemans crashed back off the post.

Caen levelled through Ivan Santini shortly before half-time, but Sylla snatched all three points for Monaco right at the death as he volleyed in a dramatic winner after a weak punch by home goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre.

The victory keeps Monaco third, four points clear of Europa League finalists Marseille who host Mediterranean rivals Nice later on Sunday.

Rennes climbed into fifth after a 2-1 win over Strasbourg, while Remy Cabella missed a late penalty for Saint-Etienne as they crashed to a first defeat in 14 outings at home to Bordeaux.

Cabella fired Saint-Etienne in front from the spot on 28 minutes but Bordeaux hit back through goals from Younousse Sankhare and Jules Kounde.

Benoit Costil preserved the lead by keeping out another Cabella penalty on 89 minutes before Brazilian Malcom rounded out a 3-1 victory for Bordeaux in stoppage time.

Metz became the first side to be relegated as a pair of injury-time goals condemned them to a 2-1 defeat by Angers, while 2011 French champions Lille pulled clear of the drop with a 3-2 win at fellow strugglers Toulouse.