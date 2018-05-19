news

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Boateng will not have the opportunity to increase his goal tally in La Liga as he has been confirmed to miss the final game of the campaign on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has been ruled out of the trip to Celta de Vigo due to suspension, having accumulated five yellow cards.

His last booking came in Sunday's 5-4 upset of Barcelona.

"Boateng cannot participate in the match between Real Club Celta de Vigo and Levante next Saturday at Balaidos Stadium at 1pm," The Frogs announced via their official website.

"The forward will miss the last league match this season after seeing his 5th yellow card during the game between Levante and Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia."

Boateng's absence is a blow to Levante's hopes of ending the season on a winning note following his top showing in last weekend's penultimate match against Barcelona.

In Sunday's fixture, the youngster netted a hat-trick, becoming only the first man to do so against the Blaugrana in the topflight since Diego Forlan in 2005.

The goals took his season tally to six in 25 league matches involving 10 starts.

Boateng joined The Frogs from Portuguese side Moreirense on a four-year deal last summer.

From Ghana, he initially joined Portuguese club Rio Ave in 2013, before moving to Moreirense in 2015.