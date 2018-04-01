Home > Sports > Football >

Emmanuel Frimpong explains why he hates Samir Nasri


Emmanuel Frimpong slams ex-Arsenal team-mate Samir Nasri: 'He's an idiot and I would never have respect for him'

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has taken aim at his ex-Gunners team-mate Samir Nasri.

The 26-year-old did not hold back in his criticism of the Frenchman but has revealed the reasons behind his loathing in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph.

The hostility shown by Frimpong, who is currently at Ermis Aradippou, towards Nasri comes from an incident in a match between Arsenal and Liverpool during the 2011-12 season.

Emmanuel Frimpong (left) has taken aim at his ex-Arsenal team-mate Samir Nasri (second left)

 

Just 19 at the time, Frimpong was sent off with the score level at 0-0 and 20 minutes left on the clock.

Arsene Wenger's side ended up losing the game 2-0 and Nasri blamed the defeat on the teenager.

'When the game ended, we were in the dressing room and I expected Wenger to be really angry,' Frimpong said.

Frimpong was sent off for Arsenal against Liverpool when the score was 0-0 in 2011

 

'He was actually very calm, but for some reason Nasri came in and he was like: 'We lost the game because of you'.

'I was a young guy, didn't really know what I was doing, and was devastated. I felt like I'd let everybody down and he was really blaming me, so I really didn't like him.

'He always had a go at me if I gave the ball away in training and even said to me once: "I could buy you if I want". To be honest, he probably could have done at the time, but still.'

Midfielder Frimpong did not hold back in the tackle against Nasri when they were opponents

 

Four days after the defeat at the hands of Liverpool, Nasri swapped London for Manchester when he joined Manchester City for £24million.

When he left he made a dig at Arsenal's supporters claiming they lack passion. 

The two sides locked horns three months after in the League Cup and Frimpong did not hold back in the tackle against Nasri.

At one point he held his former team-mate by the throat.

'People never really understand why that [fight] happened but I don't like the guy,' Frimpong said.

'The reason I don't like him is because he's an idiot. Plain and simple. I would never, ever have respect for him.'

 

