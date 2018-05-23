England can win World Cup, says Loftus-Cheek

Home > Sports > Football >

Ruben Loftus-Cheek says England's young squad boast "frightening" talent that could take them all the way to World Cup glory in Russia.

England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek addresses a press conference

The 22-year-old, part of the third-youngest Three Lions squad to head to a World Cup, is backing captain Harry Kane's belief that they can win the tournament.

"I think it would be stupid to rule us out," he said. "We have a really good squad, it's young and youthful, but we are all here on merit and how well we've done this season.

"In training you look about and the talent is frightening. We have a good chance."

Loftus-Cheek, who feared he would miss the World Cup following an ankle injury, has long been touted as a future star at Chelsea but it is on loan at Crystal Palace that he has impressed, leading to his first call-up in November.

"100 per cent I feel ready for it," he said. "I'm not one to bow under immense pressure. I know how to deal with it. As a youth player growing up and playing for England, you deal with it then and get used to it.

"You just carry on into the bigger stages and it becomes natural for me. Playing on the World Cup stage excites me to do well and help the team."

