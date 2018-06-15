Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

England confidence high ahead of World Cup opener


Football England confidence high ahead of World Cup opener

Monday's World Cup opener against Tunisia will be a completely new experience for most members of England's young World Cup squad but confidence is sky-high in the camp, according to midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Happy campers: England are relaxed and confident ahead of their World Cup opener according to Ruben Loftus-Cheek play

Happy campers: England are relaxed and confident ahead of their World Cup opener according to Ruben Loftus-Cheek

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Monday's World Cup opener against Tunisia will be a completely new experience for most members of England's young World Cup squad but confidence is sky-high in the camp, according to midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Chelsea midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, has just four caps to his name and is not alone in having no previous major tournament experience in Southgate's 23-man squad.

However, hopes that England could defy low expectations in Russia have been boosted by promising performances in warm-up friendly wins over Nigeria and Costa Rica.

"Gareth portrays a relaxed atmosphere, a confident atmosphere -- the players can feel it and that he has the utmost faith in us," said Loftus-Cheek, 22, on Friday.

"We've played some really good football, got some good results, coming into this World Cup and everyone is confident."

In stark contrast to previous tournaments, where England squads have kept their distance from a critical media, players and journalists have so far mixed happily in Russia.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford joined defender Gary Cahill in winning a darts competition against a selected media member on Friday as further evidence of the relaxed atmosphere in the camp.

"The World Cup is the pinnacle of football and I can imagine it would get to some players but with this group everyone is relaxed," added Loftus-Cheek.

"We're all good friends. It's not like there are little cliques. It shows in training. There is a good mix of banter and everything is flowing really well."

Loftus-Cheek admitted Southgate has given no indication yet to the players over his starting line-up for Volgograd in three days' time.

According to media reports, Loftus-Cheek is set to miss out, with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Jesse Lingard of Manchester United joining Dele Alli in a midfield three behind Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in attack.

In defence, Harry Maguire looks set to edge out Chelsea captain Cahill in a back three with Ashley Young expected to be preferred to Danny Rose at left wing-back.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probe World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probe
World Cup 2018: No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt
Football: Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No' Football Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No'
Football: James a worry for Colombia ahead of Japan World Cup opener Football James a worry for Colombia ahead of Japan World Cup opener
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over tax evasion Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over tax evasion
Football: Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No' Football Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No'

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run...bullet
3 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key information...bullet
6 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony...bullet
7 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
8 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was...bullet
9 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts...bullet
10 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates his winning goal against Egypt
Football Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench
English musician Robbie Williams (L) and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina perform during the World Cup opening ceremony
Football US network apologizes for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture
No apologies from Vladimir Putin to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Russia ran riot in Thursday's opener
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Jose Gimenez headed in Uruguay's late winner against Egypt
Football Spain face Portugal in World Cup after Uruguay win