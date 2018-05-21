Home > Sports > Football >

England defence coach Gustard joins Harlequins


Football England defence coach Gustard joins Harlequins

Premiership club Harlequins confirmed the appointment of England defence coach Paul Gustard as their new head of rugby on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England defence coach Paul Gustard is joining Premiership side Harlequins play

England defence coach Paul Gustard is joining Premiership side Harlequins

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Premiership club Harlequins confirmed the appointment of England defence coach Paul Gustard as their new head of rugby on Monday.

Gustard, 42, will take up his new post with the club after England's tour to South Africa next month, replacing John Kingston.

"Harlequins is delighted to announce that England defence coach Paul Gustard will join the London club as head of rugby, following the conclusion of England's summer tour to South Africa," the club said in a statement.

Former Leicester, London Irish and Saracens flanker Gustard has worked alongside England head coach Eddie Jones since January 2016 and is under contract with the Rugby Football Union until after the 2019 World Cup.

"Opportunities like this don't come along very often," said Gustard. "To be given the chance to lead a club as rich in talent, heritage and support as Harlequins is hugely exciting.

"My relationship with Eddie is strong and positive. He has supported me in accepting this new role and I will continue to have a strong relationship with him on our tour to South Africa and beyond."

Gustard helped England to a first series win in Australia, plus back-to-back Six Nations titles in 2016 and 2017, but Jones's side had to settle for fifth this year.

Harlequins finished 10th in the Premiership after winning just seven of their 22 matches.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GHALCA Chairman: Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador GHALCA Chairman Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador
Russia 2018: Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion Russia 2018 Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion
Russia 2018: Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad
2013 u-20 star: Moses Odjer touted as one good buy for FIFA 18 2013 u-20 star Moses Odjer touted as one good buy for FIFA 18
Russia 2018: AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad Russia 2018 AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad
2018 AU Day: Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup 2018 AU Day Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
7 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
8 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better...bullet
9 Football Balotelli back as Mancini plots Italy revivalbullet
10 Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri kisses the Serie A trophy, the club's seventh in a row, but will Roberto Mancini's shakeup make number eight next season more difficult to attain.
Football Italy football shakeup offers hope to Juve's rivals
Ghanaian Players Abroad I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien
Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFA
Alvaro Morata has been left out of the Spain squad for the World Cup
Football Morata misses out on Spain World Cup squad