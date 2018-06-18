Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

England expects as dark horses Belgium launch World Cup campaign


Football England expects as dark horses Belgium launch World Cup campaign

England open their World Cup campaign on Monday seeking to banish memories of dismal performances in recent tournaments as Belgium's "Golden Generation" kick off as dark-horse challengers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harry Kane will captain England in their World Cup opener against Tunisia play

Harry Kane will captain England in their World Cup opener against Tunisia

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

England open their World Cup campaign on Monday seeking to banish memories of dismal performances in recent tournaments as Belgium's "Golden Generation" kick off as dark-horse challengers.

England, winners on football's biggest stage more than half a century ago, crashed out without a win four years ago in Brazil, and have not won a knockout match in any tournament since 2006.

Gareth Southgate's team will be eager to start with a bang after world champions Germany slipped up in their opening match against Mexico and favourites Brazil were held by Switzerland.

Southgate's young charges arrived in Russia quietly confident after a solid qualifying campaign and encouraging friendly results against Brazil, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

They play Tunisia in the historic city of Volgograd knowing anything other than a win would disrupt pre-tournament plans, with Belgium looming later in Group G.

Southgate's lack of experience was widely discussed when he was appointed but the former Under 21s coach has cultivated an atmosphere of unity and a determination to bury past failures.

Belgium's Eden Hazard (left) and Michy Batshuayi warm up during a training session in Sochi play

Belgium's Eden Hazard (left) and Michy Batshuayi warm up during a training session in Sochi

(AFP)

"This team shouldn't be burdened with that because they're a fresh group, most of them have very few international caps, so the future is all ahead of them," Southgate told reporters.

England captain Harry Kane, who is yet to score a goal in a tournament, has vowed an aggressive approach against opponents expected to defend in numbers.

"First and foremost we are going to want to attack the game, we feel like we are going to have a lot of possession of the ball," the Tottenham forward said.

Belgium start their World Cup campaign on more familiar ground: a squad stuffed with stars but with questions over their manager.

Spaniard Roberto Martinez was a left-field choice to replace Marc Wilmots after Euro 2016 and the former Everton boss seems no nearer to solving the puzzle of getting Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne playing to their sky-high potentials in the same side.

The boys from Brussels face Panama, Central America's World Cup debutants, in Sochi.

Martinez on Sunday said Hazard was ready to light up a tournament in the same way as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo did with his stunning hat-trick against Spain.

"I think Eden is in a great moment of his career. Look at his age, he is the captain, in terms of leadership -- he never finds it difficult to show for the ball," he said.

Results under Martinez have been excellent -- Belgium have not lost since he took over -- but there is a sense that this tournament represents their best chance at World Cup glory.

German crisis

Germany are licking their wounds after slumping 1-0 to a Hirving Lozano strike in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium -- their first defeat in their opening game of a World Cup since 1982.

The German press labelled the performance "embarrassing" and coach Joachim Loew did not mince his words, saying his side's next match against Sweden was a must-win.

If Germany finish as Group F runners-up, they could face Brazil in a clash of World Cup titans in the next round.

But Brazil themselves started their Russian campaign with a whimper on Sunday when gutsy Switzerland battled back to cancel out a superb Philippe Coutinho strike, scoring through Steven Zuber's powerful header.

Monday's early game sees Sweden take on South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod in Germany's group.

The Swedes come to Russia at the dawning of the "post-Zlatan" era, after their talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his international career after the last Euros.

Son Heung-Min is South Korea's only world-class player play

Son Heung-Min is South Korea's only world-class player

(AFP)

In Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min, the Koreans have a world-class player and potential match-winner.

But overall they are a shadow of the team who famously reached the semi-finals as 2002 World Cup co-hosts.

burs-pg/jw/gj

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller is dead World Cup 2018 Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller is dead
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to pick Stonebwoy as favourite Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to pick Stonebwoy as favourite
Pulse Sports Exclusive: Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars captaincy and GFA dissolution Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars captaincy and GFA dissolution
Football: Psychic parrot tips Japan to fall off perch in Russia Football Psychic parrot tips Japan to fall off perch in Russia
Football: Portugal 'stronger than Morocco', says Andre Silva Football Portugal 'stronger than Morocco', says Andre Silva
Football: Serbia's Kolarov given boxy Lada for World Cup goal Football Serbia's Kolarov given boxy Lada for World Cup goal

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA



Top Articles

1 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'...bullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Three things we learned today at the World Cupbullet
8 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance –...bullet
9 Football Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cupbullet
10 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

England captain Harry Kane (L), who is yet to score a goal in a tournament, has vowed an aggressive approach against opponents expected to defend in numbers
Football England seek World Cup exorcism as Belgium expects
Mohamed Salah needed the help of three teammates to put on a training top
Football Salah return stands in Russia's road to last 16
Colombia's star midfielder James Rodriguez is struggling with a calf strain ahead of their opening World Cup match against Japan in Saransk
Football Colombia fret over James as embattled Japan loom at World Cup
Robert Lewandowski is spearheading Poland's World Cup campaign
Football Lewandowski v Sane as Poland brace for Senegal test