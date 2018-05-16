24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gareth Southgate has included Liverpool’s 19-year-old defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in his final 23-man squad for Russia 2018 as he dropped Jack Wilshire and Joe Hart.

Other surprise inclusion is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who played for Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea.

The big names who were dropped by Southgate included Jack Wilshire, Joe Hart, James Milner, Lalana and Smalling.

Below is the full squad for the finals in Russia

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Kyle Walker, John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Jones, Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Standby: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski (Burnley), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Jake Livermore (West Brom) and Adam Lallana (Liverpool).