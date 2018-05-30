Home > Sports > Football >

England stars have discussed potential for racist abuse in Russia -- Young


Football England stars have discussed potential for racist abuse in Russia -- Young

Ashley Young says England's stars have discussed how they should react if they are subjected to racist abuse at the World Cup in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England midfielder Ashley Young is aware of potential for racial abuse in Russia play

England midfielder Ashley Young is aware of potential for racial abuse in Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ashley Young says England's stars have discussed how they should react if they are subjected to racist abuse at the World Cup in Russia.

Young is aware that issues with racism could flare up during the tournament after a number of reports of abuse in Russian football.

Earlier this month, the Russian Football Union was fined 30,000 Swiss francs (just under £23,000) by world governing body FIFA following discriminatory chants from fans during the friendly against France in St Petersburg on March 27.

It was alleged France players were subjected to monkey chants during the match at Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, which is one of the host venues for the World Cup.

Manchester United and England winger Young admitted he has already talked about the problem with his international team-mates.

"Whether it's going to happen, whether you are on the pitch, I'm not sure how you react to it," he said.

"I'm sure we'll talk about it and we have talked about it, in the squad, in what to do and what not to do."

Just over a week ago, England boss Gareth Southgate revealed part of his planning for the tournament would include preparing his players for any racist incidents they may face.

"Hopefully FIFA, if anything is to come about, they will be able to deal with it," Young added.

Young confirmed he still has family and friends going out to Russia despite the concerns.

"It hasn't put them off. It's a World Cup, my first one - of course family and friends want to go to it," he said.

Young, who has been capped 33 times and scored seven goals for England, has made Southgate's 23-man squad having returned to the fold last November, when he made his first international appearance in more than four years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

International Friendly: Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participants Japan 2-0 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participants Japan 2-0
'All Die Be Die': Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winner 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winner
Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan wants to be verified on Instagram Black Stars Asamoah Gyan wants to be verified on Instagram
Japan 0-1 Ghana: Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against Japan Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against Japan
Video: Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly here Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly here
Football: Neuer shines for Germany juniors in World Cup warm-up match Football Neuer shines for Germany juniors in World Cup warm-up match

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of...bullet
3 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to win the...bullet
4 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
5 Football Heritage Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift Rock...bullet
6 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch...bullet
7 Anas exposé You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt: Kennedy...bullet
8 Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team...bullet
9 Football Balotelli scores as Mancini starts Italy reign...bullet
10 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius has been criticised by fellow German Dietmar Hamann, who won the Champions League final in 2005, for his display in the Kiev defeat against Real Madrid.
Football Ex-Liverpool great Hamann slams Karius for tears in Kiev
Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates have begun their World Cup preparations in Buenos Aires
Football Argentina coach complains about Israel trip before World Cup
International Friendly Thomas Partey to captain Black Stars against Japan
David Wagner has been given a new contract by Huddersfield
Football Wagner rewarded with new deal after Huddersfield survival