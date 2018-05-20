Home > Sports > Football >

England to prep players for eventual racism in Russia


Football England to prep players for eventual racism in Russia

England are to receive advice on how to deal with potential racist incidents they may encounter at the upcoming World Cup in Russia, according to manager Gareth Southgate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France midfielder Paul Pogba is one of several black players to have been targeted with racist chants by Russian football supporters play

France midfielder Paul Pogba is one of several black players to have been targeted with racist chants by Russian football supporters

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

England are to receive advice on how to deal with potential racist incidents they may encounter at the upcoming World Cup in Russia, according to manager Gareth Southgate.

There are concerns that racism has become endemic within Russian football and earlier this month the country's football association was fined 30,000 Swiss francs (25,000 euros) by global governing body FIFA following racist chants by supporters during a friendly international against France in March.

France's Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele were the target of monkey chants during their side's 3-1 win over Russia in Saint Petersburg.

"We work with our players on how we will support each other if anything like that was to happen," said Southgate. "There would be some official protocol to follow if it did happen but we really hope it is a situation that doesn't emerge, and that it's a festival of football we are talking about on the pitch and not talking about things off the field."

Southgate, a former England international, added: "The most important thing is that internally we are able to support our players if something does happen and they understand how their team-mates and our staff are going to go about that.

"There are some sessions we will do with them about that, and then there is the official protocol to be followed. As a federation I think we would be strong in pushing for the right solutions within that.

"So we have everything in place, but most importantly is that internally the players feel they have that level of support."

England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18.

Racism has plagued Russian football since clubs began purchasing foreign players after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) anti-discrimination network reported 89 racist and far-right incidents at Russian games in the 2016-2017 season.

The number was about the same as that recorded in the preceding three seasons -- an indication that the Russian Football Union's attempts to eradicate the problem have yet to succeed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth' Football Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth'
Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League: Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league
Football: Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes Football Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS Ghanaian Players Abroad Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS
Football: Svitolina lays down French Open marker in Rome Football Svitolina lays down French Open marker in Rome
Football: Payet's World Cup snub on TV irks player's mother Football Payet's World Cup snub on TV irks player's mother

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with...bullet
6 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
8 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
9 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
10 Football Germany boss Loew fires back at Wagner's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

German Cup KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt
Zinedine Zidane saw Gareth Bale press his claim for a Champions League final starting berth and Cristiano Ronaldo make a goalscoring return to action
Football Ronaldo and Bale score in Real draw as Zinedine son makes debut
Like father, like son: Real Madrid's goalkeeper Luca Zidane high fives defender Sergio Ramos after his debut on Saturday
Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Real
Six Juventus fans were injured, two seriously, during the team's open-top bus parade
Football Six injured, two seriously, in Juventus title parade