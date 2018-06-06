Home > Sports > Football >

England's Rose won't let family travel to Russia over racism fears


Football England's Rose won't let family travel to Russia over racism fears

England left-back Danny Rose will not be accompanied by his family at the World Cup in Russia as the Tottenham defender is fearful they could suffer racial abuse.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Racism fear: England's Danny Rose has told his family not to travel to watch him at the World Cup in Russia play

Racism fear: England's Danny Rose has told his family not to travel to watch him at the World Cup in Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

England left-back Danny Rose will not be accompanied by his family at the World Cup in Russia as the Tottenham defender is fearful they could suffer racial abuse.

"I’m not worried for myself, but I’ve told my family I don’t want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may happen," Rose told the London Evening Standard.

"I don’t want to be worrying when I’m trying to prepare for games for my family’s safety.

"If anything happens to me, it wouldn’t affect me like it would if my family had been abused. I’m fine with whatever may or may not happen, and I like to think I’ll be able to deal with it in the right way."

As recently as March the Russian football association was fined 30,000 Swiss francs (25,000 euros, £22,000) by global governing body FIFA following racist chants by supporters during a friendly international against France.

The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) anti-discrimination network reported 89 racist and far-right incidents at Russian games in the 2016-2017 season.

And Rose criticised the decision to award the tournament to a country where racial abuse at games is still common.

"My dad’s really upset. I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup," he added.

"That was emotional, hearing that. It’s really sad. It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it.

“A £22,000 fine is disgusting. What do they (FIFA) expect? I don’t want to sound arrogant but if I had been fined £22,000 - without sounding big-headed - it wouldn’t make a difference. A country being fined £22,000 is just laughable."

England manager Gareth Southgate has already outlined that his players will receive advice on how to deal with potential racist incidents they may encounter in Russia.

"We work with our players on how we will support each other if anything like that was to happen," said Southgate last month.

"There would be some official protocol to follow if it did happen but we really hope it is a situation that doesn't emerge, and that it's a festival of football we are talking about on the pitch and not talking about things off the field."

Rose has been racially abused while on England duty before as he was subjected to monkey chants during an under-21 international in Serbia in 2012.

The Serbian FA were fined 80,000 euros, whilst Rose was sent-off after the final whistle following clashes between both sets of players and missed the first game of the European U21 Championship in 2013 as a result.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number 12: These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé #Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé
Video: GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe
Anas exposé: This is a copy of Nyantakyi’s statement to CID that implicates Mahama Anas exposé This is a copy of Nyantakyi’s statement to CID that implicates Mahama
Football: Russia laments winless streak days before World Cup Football Russia laments winless streak days before World Cup
Football: Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future Football Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future
International Friendly: Here is the time Ghana will face Iceland on Wednesday International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face Iceland on Wednesday

Recommended Videos

Video: GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe
FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
4 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches...bullet
5 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun Ghana not being at the World Cupbullet
7 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
8 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Here's the final 23-man squad of all 32...bullet
10 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Dozens of volunteers helped unveil the lengthy tricolour at a school in Magura, southwest of the capital Dhaka
Football Bangladesh World Cup megafan unfurls miles-long Germany flag
Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP victory at Mugello was his first on a Ducati.
Football Lorenzo switching to Honda to replace Pedrosa
Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appeared as a witness at the trial of Zdravko Mamic and now faces charges of providing false testimony.
Football Croatian court convicts Mamic of corruption at Dinamo Zagreb
Jorge Jesus has secured his release after a difficult and violent end to the season with Sporting Lisbon.
Football Sporting manager Jesus leaves as crisis rumbles on