Home > Sports > Football >

Englishman Lookman shines but Leipzig crash to lowly Cologne


Ademola Lookman Englishman shines but Leipzig crash to lowly Cologne

Lookman, an England Under-21 winger on loan from Everton, shone during his 59 minutes, hitting the post in the move that led to the opening goal on five minutes at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Young English midfielder Ademola Lookman's starring performance couldn't save Leipzig from defeat play

Young English midfielder Ademola Lookman's starring performance couldn't save Leipzig from defeat

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ademola Lookman created a goal but RB Leipzig squandered the chance to go second in the Bundesliga on Sunday after crashing to a 2-1 defeat at home to bottom side Cologne.

Lookman, an England Under-21 winger on loan from Everton, shone during his 59 minutes, hitting the post in the move that led to the opening goal on five minutes at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

When Portugal international Bruma crossed to the far post, Lookman, 20, nudged the ball onto the woodwork and French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin tapped home the rebound.

Having scored on his Bundesliga debut three weeks ago, Lookman played well before being replaced by Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen for the last half hour.

With Lookman on the Leipzig bench, Cologne roared back with two goals in the final 20 minutes.

"If you play like we did in the second half then you don't deserve to take a point," moaned Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Vincent Koziello, Cologne's new signing from French league side Nice in January, smashed home a left-footed shot on 70 minutes to claim his first Bundesliga goal.

Then substitute midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt, who has just recovered from a groin injury, fired home at the back post seven minutes later.

The defeat leaves Leipzig sixth while Cologne remain eight points from safety with 10 games left.

"In the Bundesliga, you can't just play well for 45 minutes," fumed Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

"You can't play football much better than we did in the first half, but after the break, it was as if the plug had been pulled -- there was nothing left."

Bentaleb's sweet return

Earlier, Schalke climbed from sixth to third as Nabil Bentaleb scored on his comeback to seal their 2-0 victory at 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.

It was a sweet return for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who was dropped from Schalke's squad a fortnight ago and told to improve his attitude.

Bentaleb's penalty just before the final whistle capped a deserved win for Schalke who had taken the lead with just 11 minutes gone in Leverkusen.

Guido Burgstaller flicked the ball over a defender and fired into the bottom left corner of the net from 15 yards.

"We said clearly that we want to perform well and we succeeded in doing that," said Schalke's director of sport Christian Heidel.

However, Heidel revealed win was overshadowed by injuries to two Schalke fans, one of whom fell down stairs and is "in critical condition", after suffering a head trauma.

Schalke will be without Burgstaller for their next league game at Hertha Berlin after he picked up a first-half booking -- his fifth yellow card of the season.

Leverkusen had defensive midfielder Dominik Kohr sent off for a second yellow card after 38 minutes.

Schalke poured forward and sealed the win thanks to a Leverkusen mistake.

Teenage Greece defender Panagiotis Retsos sent Swiss striker Breel Embolo tumbling in the area and when referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot, Bentaleb, a second-half replacement, drilled home the penalty on 89 minutes.

"We played very well and created a lot of chances in the first half," said Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco.

"We counter attacked well after the break and I am happy to go home with the three points."

Schalke are level with second-placed Borussia Dortmund on 40 points -- a massive 20 behind runaway league leaders Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants were held to a goalless draw at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday, the first time they had failed to score a league goal at the Allianz Arena since May 2015.

Despite outshooting Hertha 19-5 -- Bayern could not break through, which cost them two possible records.

Top-scorer Robert Lewandowski, who had 10 shots on goal, missed the out-right record of scoring in 12 consecutive home league games.

Jupp Heynckes also missed the chance to become the first Bayern coach to claim 15 straight wins in all competitions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tamale City FC: Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club Tamale City FC Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club
Football: Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China Football Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China
Premier League: Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea
Football: Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe Football Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe
Football: Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon Football Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon
Adwoa Bayor: Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job Adwoa Bayor Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
5 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coachbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Ghanaian Academy This is how Lizzy Sports Academy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Michy Batshuayi has hit out at fans on Twitter over racist abuse
Football UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse
A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful
Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues