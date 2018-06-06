Home > Sports > Football >

Erdogan controversy took toll on Germany star Gundogan


Football Erdogan controversy took toll on Germany star Gundogan

After being booed by Germany fans last weekend, Ilkay Gundogan admits being affected by the criticism he and Mesut Ozil received in the wake of their controversial meeting with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
German national football team midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admits being shocked by the level of criticism he and Mesut Ozil received after posing for pictures with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. play

German national football team midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admits being shocked by the level of criticism he and Mesut Ozil received after posing for pictures with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After being booed by Germany fans last weekend, Ilkay Gundogan admits being affected by the criticism he and Mesut Ozil received in the wake of their controversial meeting with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Some of the reactions hit me, especially the personal insults," Manchester City star Gundogan told reporters at Germany's World Cup training camp in northern Italy.

"I understand that not everyone had to like it.

"I'm always open to criticism, everyone has their own opinion, that's why we have freedom of expression.

"That's what I stand for, and that's exactly why I feel privileged to be born and raised in Germany, but I also don't want to insulted."

Germany kick-off their World Cup campaign against Mexico in Moscow on June 17 having also drawn Sweden and South Korea in Group F.

However, 'die Mannschaft' is winless in their last five games after losing 2-1 at Austria on Saturday, when Gundogan and Ozil were booed early on by travelling German fans in Klagenfurt.

Gundogan hopes things improve in Leverkusen on Friday when the world champions aim for a moral-boosting win in a friendly against Saudi Arabia, who play Russia in the World Cup opener on June 14.

"You're used to being whistled by opposing fans, but when your own fans do it, that's hard to live with -- let's see how it is in Leverkusen," said Gundogan.

Last month, he and Arsenal midfielder Ozil unwittingly stirred up tensions between Ankara and Berlin by posing for pictures with Erdogan during his three-day visit to Britain ahead of the Turkey elections on June 24.

Integration work

This handout picture taken on May 13, 2018 and released on May 14, 2018 by the Turkish Presidential Press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) posing for a photo with German footballer of Turkish origin Ilkay Gundogan (L) in London. play

This handout picture taken on May 13, 2018 and released on May 14, 2018 by the Turkish Presidential Press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) posing for a photo with German footballer of Turkish origin Ilkay Gundogan (L) in London.

(TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP)

German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel said the pair had allowed themselves to be "manipulated" and there were even calls to drop them from the World Cup squad.

Yildirim Demiroren, the boss of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) fired back that Grindel's comments were "slanderous" and had heightened tensions with Turkey and Germany both vying to host the Euro 2024 finals.

German politicians laid into the footballers, especially after Gundogan presented Erodgan with a Man City shirt, signed "to my president", which was immediately pounced upon by Germany's political right.

"Why does Gundogan play for the German national team, if he precognises Erdogan as his president?" tweeted AfD politician Beatrix von Storch.

However, Gundogan says the criticism was unfair to both him and Ozil, who has stopped commenting on the controversy.

"In recent years, we have done a lot to promote integration in Germany," said Gundogan, also referring to Ozil.

"We don't just have the Turkish side in us because of our parents and our families.

"We were born and raised in Gelsenkirchen. The city has a very high share of immigrants.

"It was therefore a deep blow for me that it is presented in such a way that we are not integrated and would not live by German values.

"We were there because Turkish-born footballers from the Premier League were invited to a foundation event and the photo was taken there."

Gundogan and Ozil even met Germany's president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin in the wake of the controversy before holding clear-the-air talks with Grindel and senior German FA (DFB) figures.

"The experience (the fall-out) wasn't easy, as, because of our Turkish roots, we still have very strong connections to Turkey," said Gundogan.

"But that doesn't mean that we have ever said that Mr Steinmeier is not our president or Mrs Merkel is not our Chancellor.

"It was never about making a political statement."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup
Football: Southgate won't walk England off in Russia desite racism fears Football Southgate won't walk England off in Russia desite racism fears
#Number12: 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako #Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako
Anas number 12 expose: Did Ghana lose to Portugal in the World Cup on purpose? Anas number 12 expose Did Ghana lose to Portugal in the World Cup on purpose?
Football: Nigeria lose to Czech Republic in World Cup warm-up Football Nigeria lose to Czech Republic in World Cup warm-up
Football: VAR: Controversial video ref system set for World Cup debut Football VAR: Controversial video ref system set for World Cup debut

Recommended Videos

Video: GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe
FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
4 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches...bullet
5 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the...bullet
7 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
8 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
9 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Here's the final 23-man squad of all 32...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Alexei Lavrishchev, the head of security for the World Cup, says Russia is ready to thwart any threat to the tournament
Football Russia says ready to thwart World Cup security threats
#Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé
Jose Antonio Reyes (L) is swapping his native Spain for Xinjiang in China
Football Remember him? Jose Antonio Reyes moves to China's second tier
Juventus and European Clubs Association president Andrea Agnelli criticised Gianni Infantino's handling of his plans for global football.
Football European clubs demand discussions with Infantino