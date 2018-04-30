Home > Sports > Football >

Eric Bekoe’s AFC Leopards contract terminated


Eric Bekoe's AFC Leopards contract terminated

Ghanaian striker Eric Bekoe parts ways with Kenyan club AFC Leopards with his contract terminated on mutual consent

play
Kenyan side AFC Leopards have terminated the contract of Ghana’s former top scorer Eric Bekoe. AFC Leopards ended their time with the Ghanaian striker after due to mutual consent.

The chairman of the club Dan Mule spoke to Goal.com when he said Eric Bekoe was not getting playing time and his output was still wanting.

READ ALSO:Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping after loss to Hearts of Oak

"We have parted ways, but under mutual consent. He has been with us, but playing time has been hard, meaning he was not really helping the team."

"As a result, we decided to let him go. He will leave next month. That is our agreement.

"We just wish him the best. We cannot retain someone whose output was wanting."

READ ALSO:Kotoko-­ Hearts: Know the better side in Kumasi

The 31 year old signed a two year deal with the Kenyan club but has been released after a few months at the club.

Bekoe was the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League for the 2007/2008 season with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Bekoe also emerged top scorer for the 2008 CAF Confederation Cup with Kumasi Asante Kotoko

