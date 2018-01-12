news

Eric Bekoe has announced himself in Kenya after he hit a hat-trick for his new side FC Leopard in a 11-0 win over an amateur side.

Eric Bekoe’s hat-trick was among the first five goals scored by his side as they put the amateur side on the sword and all his goals came in the first half of the game.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king was close to joining Asante Kotoko, but the deal fell through and he accepted an offer to sign a two-year contract with FC Leopard.

Bekoe has hit the ground running with a hat-trick to make a statement of intent.