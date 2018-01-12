Home > Sports > Football >

The King of goals has announced himself !!!


In Kenya Eric Bekoe scores hat-trick on FC Leopard’s debut

The former Asante Kotoko striker bagged a hat-trick as FC Leopard thrashed against an amateur side.

  • Published:
play Eric Bekoe on the left, with Isaac Oduro, former Hearts defender on the right
Eric Bekoe has announced himself in Kenya after he hit a hat-trick for his new side FC Leopard in a 11-0 win over an amateur side.

 Eric Bekoe’s hat-trick was among the first five goals scored by his side as they put the amateur side on the sword and all his goals came in the first half of the game.

READ MORE: Two Ghanaian footballers roam the streets after being duped by pastor

The former Ghana Premier League goal king was close to joining Asante Kotoko, but the deal fell through and he accepted an offer to sign a two-year contract with FC Leopard.

Bekoe has hit the ground running with a hat-trick to make a statement of intent.

