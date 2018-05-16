Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko vice-captain has joined Ghana Premier League leaders AshantiGold on a free transfer.

Donkor penned down a two year deal with the Miners on Wednesday, 16th May 2018.

The 25 year old has his contract terminated by the Porcupine warriors with Sarfo Gyamfi and Emmanuel Tuffuor Frimpong.

The defender was a mainstay with the side but has struggled to secure a starting role with the 24 time champions.

Eric Donkor won three league titles and two FA cups with KumasI Asante Kotoko.

Donkor was with the side from 2011 to 2018.