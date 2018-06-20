Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Eriksen the dangerman as Australia bid to shape World Cup destiny


Football Eriksen the dangerman as Australia bid to shape World Cup destiny

Captain Mile Jedinak says Australia cannot afford to focus solely on dangerman Christian Eriksen when they face Denmark looking for the win that could save their World Cup campaign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mile Jedinak says Australia will not focus solely on dangerman Christian Eriksen when they face Denmark play

Mile Jedinak says Australia will not focus solely on dangerman Christian Eriksen when they face Denmark

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Captain Mile Jedinak says Australia cannot afford to focus solely on dangerman Christian Eriksen when they face Denmark looking for the win that could save their World Cup campaign.

A gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat to France in their Group C opener has left the Socceroos targeting a win on Thursday as they seek to qualify from the group stages.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eriksen, who scored 11 of Denmark's goals in qualifying, is the key threat for Age Hareide's side at the Samara Arena.

But Jedinak, who scored from the penalty spot against France, says improving on a disciplined performance -- which saw Antoine Griezmann hit a VAR (Video Assistant Referee)-assisted penalty before an Aziz Behich own goal in the dying minutes -- is also key for Australia.

"We know he (Eriksen) is a fantastic player and obviously he's got a huge role to play for them," said Jedinak.

"But we're not trying to focus on that. We'll definitely focus on them as whole and as a collective. We have to worry about ourselves as well, and how we're going to implement our style on them."

A solid defensive display against France won Australia plaudits but Bert van Marwijk's men are on the ropes.

And with the psychological advantage of a 1-0 win over Peru from their opening game, in which goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel produced a string of fine saves to deny the South Americans, the Danes can afford to be more flexible with their strategy.

Australia, on the other hand, showed little attacking threat against France, their best opportunity coming from a deflected header that had goalkeeper Hugo Lloris scrambling to save early on.

Schmeichel, the son of Manchester United goalkeeping great Peter, will prove another formidable obstacle to Australia's plans.

Kasper has already beaten his father’s record for the longest time without conceding a goal -- 534 minutes to Peter's 470.

And against Australia, he will look to extend that streak.

"Nothing surprises me about him any more. He has conducted his whole career so well," said Peter Schmeichel, in comments made in his role as television pundit.

Australia's Trent Sainsbury, too, impressed on his World Cup opener against the French.

And the Jiangsu Suning defender, 26, believes Australian confidence is "still running high".

"I don't think that's going to change until the last game against Peru," said Sainsbury, whose strong performance against France saw several clubs contact his agent on the telephone before the first half was even over.

"The biggest thing for us is that we know we can do better, that's the biggest confidence boost that we need."

Lacking attacking options in Kazan, Australian fans will hope Van Marwijk bends to popular demand to give 19-year-old starlet Daniel Arzani his full debut, having come off the bench against France.

"I feel like I'm ready," said Arzani, who scored his first goal in a 2-1 friendly win against Hungary last month.

"If you're going into the game and it's a must-win, the only logical solution is to make sure you're attacking more and creating more chances."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded Football Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded
Football: France vow to up the ante as World Cup rivals flounder Football France vow to up the ante as World Cup rivals flounder
Football: Salah disappoints as Egypt crushed by Russia Football Salah disappoints as Egypt crushed by Russia
Football: Lewandowski frustrated in Poland World Cup loss Football Lewandowski frustrated in Poland World Cup loss
Football: Russia want more after closing in on last 16 Football Russia want more after closing in on last 16
Football: Three things we learned today at the World Cup Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
3 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
6 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet
10 Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

German astronaut Alexander Gerst keeping tabs on the World Cup from space
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Senegal's Mbaye Niang celebrates a goal against Poland at the World Cup in Russia
World Cup 2018 Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018 All results and scorers after the first round of the World Cup
Neymar leaves Brazil's training session with team physio Bruno Mazziotti
Football Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing