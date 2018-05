news

Michael Essien has joined other Chelsea greats as they prepare for a charity game to pay tribute to the late Raw Wilkins.

The former Chelsea stars will be playing the game against Inter Milan on May 18 in London.

Michael Ballack and Eidur Gudjohnsen and others have confirmed their participation in the game and Essien who has joined them says it is always a great feeling to see the Chelsea fans ahead of the clash.

"It will be great to come "home" to Stamford Bridge and see the Chelsea fans and some of my team-mates again," Essien said.

"It will be a great match and I hope we can put on a great show in"