Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose Mourinho reveals

Jose Mourinho rates Essien as one of the best players he has ever managed, having coached the midfielder twice in his career.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised Michael Essien’s commitment, disclosing that the Ghana midfielder played with a destroyed knee whiles at Real Madrid.

Mourinho was the man who brought the 35-year-old to England after signing him to Chelsea for a then club record £25million.

The former Chelsea boss again reunited with Essien when he moved to Real Madrid, bringing him to the Spanish club on loan in the 2012-2013 season.

Mourinho managed Essien at Chelsea

 

Mourinho has only fond memories of his time with the Ghanaian and has disclosed that he was particularly impressed with Essien’s desire to play through the pain.

The Man United boss recounts how Essien fought for him on the pitch during his Real Madrid days despite having a “destroyed” knee.

“…As a player he was ready for everything. He was ready to die for the fellow players, for the club, for the manager,” Mourinho said on B4KO.

“He was ready to play like he did for me in Real Madrid with a knee that was not a knee anymore. It was a destroyed knee and with that personality, that desire, that mentality – suffering but always with a smile. Michael smiles a lot with his eyes. I have loved so many of my player but I think Michael will be in for sure.”

The Portuguese manager shed more light on his close relationship with Essien, insisting he is actually the midfielder’s “white dad”.

Essien is currently a free agent, having been released by Indonesian club Persib Bandung earlier this year.

The ex-Black Stars midfielder recently revealed that he will soon officially announce his retirement from football.

