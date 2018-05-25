Home > Sports > Football >

European success in Liverpool's DNA - Henderson


Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson urged his team-mates to take "one more step" to write themselves into the club's storied history in European competition by winning the Champions League for a sixth time on Saturday.

One step from glory: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could lift the Champions League on Saturday

One step from glory: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could lift the Champions League on Saturday

(AFP)
To do so Liverpool must end Real Madrid's reign as European champions as the Spanish giants go for a third straight title and 13th European crown in Kiev.

Despite their tradition in the tournament, Liverpool are back in the final for the first time in 11 years.

"We've done fantastically well to get to this point," Henderson said on the eve of the game in the Ukrainian capital.

"We want to go one step further and be remembered for the right reasons and that is winning the Champions League."

Liverpool's return among the European elite is largely attributed to Jurgen Klopp's impact as manager since taking over at Anfield in 2015.

However, the German has lost his last five finals, including the Europa League final in 2016 when Liverpool lost 3-1 to Sevilla.

And Henderson believes the English giants can use the pain of that defeat for a different outcome against Madrid.

"It hurt that night, but you can use that as motivation going forward and we've done that since that night.

"But it's also important for us to win trophies and hopefully we can start that tomorrow.

"The club have won the competition a few times so it is the DNA of the club to win trophies. We want to win the trophy for fans and the club and we're certainly going in the right direction."

