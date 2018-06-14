Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Evergreen Cahill's World Cup dream still alive


Football Evergreen Cahill's World Cup dream still alive

Australia talisman Tim Cahill shot down talk of retirement on Thursday as he targets becoming just the fourth player to score at four World Cups alongside luminaries such as Pele.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australia forward Tim Cahill speaks to the press at the team's training base in Kazan, Russia play

Australia forward Tim Cahill speaks to the press at the team's training base in Kazan, Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Australia talisman Tim Cahill shot down talk of retirement on Thursday as he targets becoming just the fourth player to score at four World Cups alongside luminaries such as Pele.

But first he has to hope Australia's Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk gives him the nod from the substitutes' bench.

Socceroos great Cahill is responsible for nearly half of Australia's 11 World Cup goals to date.

And although he is expected to start all three Group C games -- against France, Peru and Denmark -- on the bench, Cahill's dream of becoming just the fourth player after Brazil's Pele and Germans Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose to score in four World Cups remains intact.

At 38 years old, time is against the Australian, who says he has "spent a whole year getting ready for three games".

Cahill underlined his personal ambitions, and those of an Australia team hoping to stun Euro 2016 finalists France in Kazan, on Saturday.

Asked about his future plans, he said: "The factor is, we train today, we train the day after, then we play France and that's all that's on my mind.

Australia forward Tim Cahill is aiming to score in a fourth consecutive World Cup play

Australia forward Tim Cahill is aiming to score in a fourth consecutive World Cup

(AFP)

"For me, being here now just means so much to me. To get on the pitch is going to be one step, to score would just be amazing. To join the list of names that are on there now would just be priceless."

At Germany 2006, then fresh-faced Everton striker Cahill struck a late double to stun Japan, setting up a 3-1 win that was crucial to their march into the last 16.

Four years later in South Africa, Cahill hit another against Serbia in their ultimately futile bid for a last-16 place.

At Brazil 2014 Cahill struck again, reducing the team's arrears while 2-0 down to Chile, and then underlined his class with a stunning volley that clattered in off the crossbar to level against the Netherlands.

Millwall move

Cahill now has to hope his "calculated decision" to return to England -- moving to Championship side Millwall in January in a bid for more playing time and to maintain the fitness levels demanded by the World Cup -- pays off.

"It would (have been) a massive heartache not to be here but it wouldn't have been for the lack of trying," he said.

"The hardest thing as a footballer, leading into a World Cup, is just to prepare. The moment I decided to go to Millwall it was purely to be involved, if I could physically and mentally, in my fourth World Cup.

"The games and the training I played there helped so much. Now that I'm actually here, to talk about it, it's amazing."

The dream remains intact, but Van Marwijk has started Urawa Reds striker Andrew Nabbout in the Socceroos' past four games and Cahill, despite his track record, is not second choice.

But if he does get the nod, Cahill says he will be ready.

"It's every kid's dream. I speak to a lot of the young players. (Daniel) Arzani sits next to me… and all we talk about is, when you get a chance, you have to take it.

"You don't know until you try. If I get on that pitch, I'm going to try and make something happen."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Kotoko slam Anas Aremeyaw Anas over exposé video #Number12 Kotoko slam Anas Aremeyaw Anas over exposé video
2018/19: Premier League fixtures released with interesting opening day ties 2018/19 Premier League fixtures released with interesting opening day ties
Football: Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bid Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bid
Football: Donkeys, potatoes and blood tackles - football's rich lexicon Football Donkeys, potatoes and blood tackles - football's rich lexicon
Football: After surprise sacking, Spain's ex coach Lopetegui to be presented at Real Madrid Football After surprise sacking, Spain's ex coach Lopetegui to be presented at Real Madrid
2018 FIFA World Cup: Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup

Recommended Videos

Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
3 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
6 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
7 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
8 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
9 Defamation suit Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit – Ken...bullet
10 Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele will join a five-man committee to manage the game in his country after a documentary exposed widespread fraud
Football Ghana great to help run football after bribery scandal
Premier League champions Manchester City face Arsenal on the opening day of next season.
Football Manchester City to start title defence at Arsenal
Germany will be aiming to retain the World Cup trophy in Russia
Football Russia defies critics to throw World Cup party
Mexico's Hirving Lozano has been compared to Uruguay's Luis Suarez
Football Five potential breakout World Cup stars