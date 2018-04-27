Home > Sports > Football >

Everton boss Allardyce plans for future despite fan unrest


Everton manager Sam Allardyce said Friday he is making plans for next season at the club despite stinging criticism from fans over his direct style of football.

The former England boss took the helm in November, pulling Everton away from relegation danger to the comfort of mid-table safety.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Huddersfield, Allardyce said: "We discussed plans for next season yesterday with (club owner) Farhad (Moshiri). We have some clarity moving forward now."

Allardyce, who replaced the sacked Ronald Koeman, described his tenure so far as "overall pretty satisfying".

"You always want to strive to do better but because we started my reign so well, we built up great expectation it might be even better," he said. "We've achieved a good way forward in the space of five months.

"It's been pretty satisfying. One always wants your team to do better, to win more, to achieve more but overall pretty satisfying."

Allardyce drew comparisons between his coaching style and that of Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone, who on Thursday led his 10-man team to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

"Entertainment is the (mastering) of defence in Europe -- Simeone," the Toffees boss said. "Is that entertainment?

"He's called the master of defence. I'm called defensive and negative. We've not only achieved the goal (of staying up), we've played some extremely entertaining games."

Earlier this month, Allardyce dismissed a survey sent to fans asking to grade his performance out of 10 as a mistake on the part of the club's marketing director, who he said does not "understand" how football works.

As part of the questionnaire, supporters were asked whether they agree with the statement of "I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff at Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team."

