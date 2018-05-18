Home > Sports > Football >

Ex-Chelsea youth player alleges racial abuse


Football Ex-Chelsea youth player alleges racial abuse

Damien Wynter, an alleged victim of historical racial abuse at Chelsea, has gone public with his identity as he accused the Premier League club's former youth coaches of bullying.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A number of former players have made allegations of racial abuse against two coaches for Chelsea's youth team, Gwyn Williams and Graham Rix play

A number of former players have made allegations of racial abuse against two coaches for Chelsea's youth team, Gwyn Williams and Graham Rix

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Damien Wynter, an alleged victim of historical racial abuse at Chelsea, has gone public with his identity as he accused the Premier League club's former youth coaches of bullying.

Wynter played for Chelsea's youth team in the 1990s and has lifted the lid on "internal racism and internal bullying".

Wynter told the BBC that former Chelsea youth coach Gwyn Williams referred to him as the 'Brother', told him "black boys can run" and did "nothing" to prevent other racial abuse taking place in the dressing room.

Chelsea are currently investigating claims of historical racial abuse made by a number of former players.

Children's charity Barnardo's has been commissioned to conduct an independent review.

The investigation was opened after allegations were made against Williams and another former coach, Graham Rix.

Both men have denied "all and any allegations of racial or other abuse".

Chelsea have said in a statement: "We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and they will be fully investigated.

"We are absolutely determined to do the right thing, to assist the authorities and any investigations they may carry out, and to fully support those affected, which would include counselling for any former player that may need it."

Wynter spent two years at Chelsea before giving up football because of the abuse he says he suffered.

"It wasn't just in the changing room it was from staff itself. Was it direct racism? I'd say so," he said.

"My first experience at Chelsea with racism was by Gwyn, and he called me the 'Brother'."

After this continued, Wynter claims his father made a complaint but he says that did not change anything.

"Nothing was done about that, so during the season Gwyn, he put his hand on my shoulder, he was a big man, I hadn't seen him, I hadn't spoken to him, but I remember looking up and he says, 'You can do better than that, black boys can run'," he said.

Wynter said the abuse even extended to comments about his private parts.

"Then it got to the showers. Within the changing room they used to talk about my penis. So again, my dad spoke to Gwyn. Nothing was done."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Ayew brothers’ manager sacked at Swansea City English Premier League Ayew brothers’ manager sacked at Swansea City
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean clubs ‘come & buy me’ Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean clubs ‘come & buy me’
Japan & Iceland Ties: Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squad Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squad
Russia 2018: Louis Vitton unveil the new World Cup case Russia 2018 Louis Vitton unveil the new World Cup case
Football: All in the mind: Pogba's World Cup warning to France team-mates Football All in the mind: Pogba's World Cup warning to France team-mates
Football: QPR latest stop for former England manager McClaren Football QPR latest stop for former England manager McClaren

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is...bullet
4 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
5 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
6 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
7 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from...bullet
8 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah...bullet
10 Football Costa ends Europa League dream for Wenger and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Darren Moore could not prevent West Brom's relegation from the Premier League
Football Darren Moore named West Brom manager
Stoke City have parted ways with manager Paul Lambert
Football Paul Lambert leaves Stoke after Premier League relegation
Joachim Loew has hit back to sharp criticism from Sandro Wagner after the Bayern Munich striker was left out of Germany's extended 27-man World Cup squad.
Football Germany boss Loew fires back at Wagner's criticism
Sepp Blatter ran the World Cup draw in the Velodrome in Marseille in 1997.
Football Platini admits 'skulduggery' to rig 1998 World Cup draw