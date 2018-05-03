Home > Sports > Football >

Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence


Football Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand said Thursday he was "disappointed" after being refused a professional licence by British boxing authorities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rio Ferdinand in action for Manchester United play

Rio Ferdinand in action for Manchester United

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand said Thursday he was "disappointed" after being refused a professional licence by British boxing authorities.

Ferdinand, coached by former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, was being backed by betting company Betfair as part of the "Defender to Contender" challenge.

"Having been training four to five times a week since announcing the aim of achieving a professional boxing licence and stepping into the ring, it is with a heavy heart that I am hanging up my gloves," he posted on Facebook.

"Despite having never felt better physically or mentally, after notifying the British Boxing Board of Control of my intention to apply for a licence, I have received confirmation that they would not be reviewing my application at this point in time.

"To say I'm disappointed by this decision is an understatement," said the 39-year-old, who also played for West Ham, Leeds and QPR.

"Boxing is a physically tough, demanding and dangerous sport," added the former centre back, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.

"I always gave it my utmost respect and never underestimated how difficult it would be. I wanted to show people that it's OK to have a goal and strive to reach it. It's important to approach everything with success in mind, and to give it your all, but sometimes things work against you."

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff changed sports and won his only professional fight over four two-minute rounds against Richard Dawson in 2012.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Revealed: Here is the reason why George Afriyie was sacked as GFA Veep Revealed Here is the reason why George Afriyie was sacked as GFA Veep
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbers UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbers
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko coach thanks God for 3-1 defeat to Karela Ghana Premier League Kotoko coach thanks God for 3-1 defeat to Karela
Football: FIFA boss says Russia 'absolutely ready' for World Cup Football FIFA boss says Russia 'absolutely ready' for World Cup
Egyptian Ace: Mohammd Salah meets his lookalike Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalike
Football: Five talking points ahead of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Football Five talking points ahead of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

Recommended Videos

Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar
Sports: Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards Sports Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more yearsbullet
3 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
4 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
5 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of...bullet
6 Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose...bullet
7 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
8 BJ's Sports Bar Asamoah Gyan announces latest venturebullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and...bullet
10 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win more
Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has offered a heartfelt tribute to departing 'keeper Pepe Reina
Football Napoli skipper bids farewell to Reina but not title dream
Arsene Wenger has to win the Europa League if he wants to leave Arsenal in the Champions League
Football Wenger wants happy ending to Arsenal 'love story' against Atletico
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar is rep[ortedly due back in the French capital on Friday
Football Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes