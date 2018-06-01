Ex-Ghana coach tipped for Chelsea return

news

Avram Grant has reportedly been tipped to be named as the next Chelsea boss.

Antonio Conte’s future at North London is in doubt, despite winning the English FA Cup.

The Italian who won the Premier League on his debut has been predicted to be replaced at the club for failing to qualify the Blues for the UEFA Champions League.

There has been reports that Chelsea have been searching for a new coach with Maurizio Sarri, coach of Napoli on top of their priority.

Chelsea were already concerned about the £7million release clause in Sarri’s contract at Napoli and previous accusations of homophobia have resurfaced.

However, Avram Grant’s name has popped up as one of the key contenders for the Chelsea managerial job when the club finally part ways with Antonio Conte.

Avram Grant replaced Jose Mourinho as coach of Chelsea in 2008 and guided the club to the final of the UEFA Champions League, but they lost to Manchester United in a dramatic penalty shoot.

The Israeli has had stints with West Ham, Portsmouth, Ghana, etc.