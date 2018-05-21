Home > Sports > Football >

Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive with drugs


Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Kumordzi has been slapped with a four-month ban for failing a drug test.

Kumordzi 33, tested positive back in in October after a high concentration of Carboxy-THC was found in his urine following his side, KVK’s encounter against Standard Liege.

The Flemish Doping Tribunal after assessing all available evidence found the Ghanaian guilty and have therefore slapped him with a four-month ban.

“He will stay committed to the club during his suspension and hopes to prove his value for the club again as soon as possible after his suspension”, KV Kortrijk said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Ghanaian says that he has not consciously taken the substance himself.

Kumordzi made his international debut against Brazil in 2007.

