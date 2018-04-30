Home > Sports > Football >

Ex-Ghana midfielder appointed coach of Bayern Munich


Christian Saba has been named as the U-16 coach of Bayern Munich

Former Ghana international has been handed the opportunity to coach the U-16 team of Bayern Munich.

Sabah, 39 joined the youth side of the Bavarians in 1995 alongside after playing for the Black Stars at the U-17 FIFA World Cup, but he failed to break into the first team and ended up featuring for the reserves of the Germans for several seasons.

After his football career he started his coaching career in 2014 and has been helping with the nurturing of young talents.

play Christian Saba

 

Christian Sabah’s appointment as the U-16 coach of Bayern Munich will give him a big exposure in the coaching industry.

Aside Bayern Munich, Christian Sabah had stints with Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefield.

