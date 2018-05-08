news

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper says his nine year old son Nissi Amoako has disappeared since 12pm on Monday.

It is understood Amoako’s wife left Nissi under the care of his friend at Sawaba last stop near the GALCO storey building in Kumasi a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

READ MORE: Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPL

The nine-year boy who is fair in complexion was in an army camouflage top and shorts when he left the place of his mother’s friends.

Residents of the area and its surroundings are therefore called upon to take the boy to the nearest police station, FM station or call this number 0244 785 168 if found.

Isaac Amoako who spent a decade in Kumasi Asante kotoko joined Dream FC this season and has been manning the post for the Kweiman club since then.