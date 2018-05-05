Ex-Kotoko goalkeeper ready to join rivals Hearts of Oak

news

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ernest Sowah is on the verge of joining Hearts of Oak, according to reports.

The shot-stopper confirmed on Friday in an interview with Kumasi based FOX FM that he parted ways with Kumasi Asante Kotoko on mutual grounds and he is "very excited and happy" to have been relieved with the move.

"I have mutually terminated my contract with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and everyone has taken it in good faith. I am very excited and happy for this, I have gone through a lot and am happy for this", he said.

Ernest Sowah was back in Accra on Friday to complete his move to Hearts of Oak after the termination of his contract with the Porcupine Warriors